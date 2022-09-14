Union City Police Investigating the Shooting of Man on North Morgan Street

Union City police are investigating the shooting of an individual in the area of North Morgan Street.

Police reports said officers were dispatched to the emergency room of Baptist Memorial Hospital around 1:30 Sunday afternoon.

Officers spoke with 33 year old Donnell Curtis Reid, of North Division Street, who had been shot in the leg.

Reports said Reid was headed to the Kwik Mart on North Clover Street, when he heard four gun shots.

He told officers he did not see anyone in the area, but felt his leg get weak after receiving a bullet wound.

Police reports said officers went to the reported shooting area, but were unable to locate any shell casings or evidence.