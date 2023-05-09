Union City Police Investigating Theft of 61-Inch Mower from Business

Union City police are investigating the theft of a lawn mower from a business on West Reelfoot Avenue.

Police reports said between 10:00 and 11:30 on the night of May 4th, a Scag Cheetah 61-inch mower was taken from Mahindra, of 2200 West Reelfoot Avenue.

The mower was valued at $15,749.

Police say a vehicle believed to be a White Ford Explorer pulling a trailer, was involved in the theft.

Reports said security video showed individuals getting out of the vehicle and scouting out the lawn mowers.

After leaving for a period of time, the vehicle returns and pulls into the grass next to the mowers, with the two occupants also stealing binders and chains from a nearby work truck.

The mower was loaded onto the trailer, with the vehicle leaving the scene in the direction of Troy.