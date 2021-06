Union City police were called to investigate a stolen bicycle.

Reports said officers responded to 1015 High Street, where Belinda Yoesel said her grandson’s brand new bike was taken from the front porch.

Ms. Yoesel told officers the bicycle was stolen during the overnight hours while she was at work.

Police reports said the bike was blue and silver, and still included the price tag.

The value of the theft was listed at $100.