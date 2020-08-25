Union City police learn of two different thefts of items from the Obion County Fair.

On Sunday, officers were called to a vehicle burglary, in which two guns were stolen from a console.

When leaving the fair, 19 year old John Bray discovered the guns missing, along with his birth certificate and copy of his Social Security card.

Police investigations indicated pry marks to a back window, which allowed entry into the truck.

On Monday, police spoke with Jennifer Webb, on Todd Street, who stated her boyfriends cell phone was stolen at the fairgrounds on Sunday night.

Ms. Webb said an employee with Parks and Recreation had found the phone, with officers retrieving the phone from the parks office.

After positive identification was made, the phone was returned to Ms. Webb.