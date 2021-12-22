Union City Police Investigating Theft of Silver Coins, Television and Flooring

Union City police were called to a home on High Street, where several items were reported missing.

Police reports said officers spoke with 42 year old Micheal Emery Jones, of Tiptonville, who told officers the residence was left to him and his sister following the passing of their mother.

Jones said a carpenter, who was working at the home, discovered six boxes of flooring and a 42-inch television missing last Sunday morning.

The value of the items was listed at $724.

Jones said he then discovered a safe missing from the garage, which contained 20 rolls of silver double eagle coins, an unknown amount of silver buffalo nickles, a property deed and birth certificate.

Two guitars were also taken from an outside shed, which were valued at $400.