April 20, 2022
Union City Police Investigating Trailer Theft from Business

Union City police are seeking the owner of this truck that was involved in the theft of a trailer at the NAPA store…(photo: Union City Police Department)

The Union City Police Department is investigating the theft of a trailer from the NAPA parts store.

Following the recovery of the trailer, police are now seeking to determine the individual and truck involved in the theft.

A photo of the truck has been posted on our website at thunderboltradio.com.

Anyone who has information about the truck, or the theft, is asked to contact the Union City Police Department or their CrimeStoppers Tip-Line.

 

Charles Choate

