Union City Police Investigating Vandalism at Eastview Cemetery

Union City police are seeking public assistance in determining who damaged headstones at Eastview Cemetery.

Police reports said an employee of Union City Parks and Recreation informed an officer of several headstones being knocked over at the location.

Reports said the vandalism occurred sometime after 10:30 at night on Thursday, and 2:30 in the afternoon on Friday.

Police say some of the toppled headstones are estimated to weigh from 1,500 pounds to one-ton.

Photos of some of the damaged stones have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.

Anyone who may have any information about the Eastview Cemetery vandalism is urged to contact Union City police or their Crimestoppers TipLine.