The Union City Police Department has released information about cocaine that has been recently distributed in the area.

In a press release issued Monday night, police officials are urging anyone who may have purchased the drug in the last 72 hours, to dispose of it immediately.

Reports said there has been three confirmed overdoses, and multiple unconfirmed overdoses.

At this time, it is not known what is causing the reaction from the drug.

Police say the use of the cocaine may put your life at risk.