Union City Police Issue Shoplifting Warrant for Dyer County Woman

Warrants have been obtained for a Dyersburg woman on charges of shoplifting in Union City.

Union City police were called to Wal-Mart, on West Reelfoot Avenue, where security personnel reported five separate incidents of theft by 35 year old Billie J. Merricks.

Police reports said theft by Ms. Merricks occurred on February 5th, twice on May 18th, May 25th and May 27th.

The report said the total theft was valued at over $515 dollars, and included men’s apparel, cook ware, an electric hoverboard, along with a fraudulent cash refund.

Union City police learned Ms. Merricks was currently being held in the Dyer County Jail, and a warrant for theft of property was issued.