The Union City Police Department has received reports of individuals who have been smoking K2 or Spice, which is illegal synthetic marijuana.

Some have developed serious medical complications, due to the products containing a compound used in rat poison.

These complications could lead to permanent physical harm or even death.

The Police Department encourages anyone engaging in the use of these products to cease immediately.

In addition, anyone with information about the synthetic products is also encouraged to contact your local law-enforcement agency, the 27th Judicial Drug Task Force, or call Crime Stoppers at 731-885-8477.

