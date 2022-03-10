Union City Police Locate Stolen Vehicle

Union City police reported the recovery of a stolen vehicle.

Police reports said 27 year old Gabrille Brown told officers her 2012 Nissan Optima was taken from 2324 Norwood Drive.

Ms. Brown said the car was last seen at 1:00 in the morning on Monday.

Reports said police located the stolen car at the Housing Authority in the 1500 block of East Church Street.

The key fob was missing, according to the police report, with minor damage to the passenger front bumper.