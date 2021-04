Union City police have arrested a 22 year old man in connection with an April 3rd weekend murder.

Keyshaun Townsend, of 202 Nash Street in Union City, was arrested and charged with 2nd degree murder in the death of Marcus Lynn Taylor.

An arrest warrant said Townsend shot Taylor multiple times in the upper torso, on the parking lot of Eastgate Village.

The shooting occurred on Saturday and is still under investigation.