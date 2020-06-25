The Union City Police Department has made an arrest of an individual wanted on charges that included attempted murder.

Police Chief Perry Barfield said 34 year old Robert Darian “Pooh” Williams was taken into custody on Wednesday.

Williams was wanted for an incident on June 3rd, in which shots were fired at 903 East College Street.

Police reports said Williams exited a vehicle and began shooting at 33 year old Alfonzo Fondren during a domestic incident.

Fondren was able to hide behind a vehicle, which received damage from the shooting.

Police also learned that bullets were discovered in a home located on East Martin Luther King Drive.

Williams is now charged with attempted second degree murder, along with reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of a weapon and vandalism.

He is being held in the Obion County Jail.