Union City Police Make Arrest Involving Fraudulent Use of Debit Card

An employee of the City of Union City’s Planning and Codes Department has been arrested on theft charges.

Union City police reports said Laura Soto was charged with identity theft and theft over $1,000.

Reports said Ms. Soto was often used for translation for City Hall, and fraudulently obtained debit card information from an individual while paying a water bill.

Police investigations indicated on February 8th, Ms. Soto wrote down the card number, pin number and expiration date of the victim, before making the water payment.

The victim then discovered unauthorized use of the debit card for almost $1,892 to PayPal, Klarna and Afterpay, from February through June.

Reports said the payment was for the accounts were associated with the name of Ms. Soto.

Following her arrest, police reports said Ms. Soto resigned from employment with Planning and Codes.