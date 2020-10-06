Union City police arrested a Union City man on charges of stealing a car and cell phone.

Police reports said officers were called to 1331 Hillsboro Street, where 51 year old Roxanne Pate reported her 2016 Nissan Sentra and Apple iPhone taken.

Ms. Pate told officers that her roommate, 40 year old Glen Ardman, left the residence in the car to get cigarettes on September 29th, but never returned.

Police reports said Ardman was located Sunday afternoon, at the Davy Crockett on First Street in Union City.

He was arrested on a warrant for theft over $1,000, and also charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Police located the missing car and recovered the missing cell phone from Ardman’s possession.