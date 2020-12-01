Union City police have arrested and charged a woman in the death of her young child.

Lt. Derrick O’Dell said officers were called to Baptist Memorial Hospital on November 10th, to investigate burns to a 14-month old child.

An investigation revealed the child had been scalded by bath water on over 47-percent of his body.

Reports said the child was transferred to the Arkansas Children’s Hospital burn unit, where he passed away on November 14th.

Union City police charged 27 year old Laureen McAuthur with aggravated child abuse under the age of six, and criminally negligent homicide.

Ms. McAuthur was arrested in Cullman, Alabama and extradited back to Obion County on Monday.