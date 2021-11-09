Union City Police, Obion County Deputies Join Together for “Shop With a Cop”

The Union City Police Department and Obion County Sheriff’s Office will partner together for a new holiday program to help needy children.

Police Chief Perry Barfield told Thunderbolt News that “Shop With a Cop” will bring officers and children together on Saturday, December 11th.(AUDIO)

Chief Barfield said the goal is to help additional children, who are not assisted through Chimes for Charity.(AUDIO)

The “Shop With a Cop” program was recommended by former Weakley County Sheriff’s Department officer Allen Walker, with much participation expected for the event.(AUDIO)

Chief Barfield said donations are being request from individuals and businesses to help provide items for the selected children.

Donations can be brought to the Union City Police Department, with one-hundred-percent of the funds used for the “Shop With a Cop” event.