August 24, 2023
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Union City Police…

Union City Police Officer Recognized for Flood Water Rescue of Family

Union City Police Officer Recognized for Flood Water Rescue of Family

Union City Patrolman Jordan Rickman and Police Chief Ben Yates, following a ceremony to honor the actions of the officer.(photo: Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)

During a ceremony held Wednesday at the Union City Police Department, Police Chief Ben Yates (left) read a Letter of Commendation to Patrolman Jordan Rickman. (photo: Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)

 

 

 

 

 

 

A Union City police officer has been recognized for his heroic actions to save a family stranded by rising flood waters.

Union City Police Chief Ben Yates told Thunderbolt News about the Letter of Commendation presented to Patrolman Jordan Rickman, of Greenfield.(AUDIO)

 

Officer Rickman talked about the initial call to Lannom Lane on the morning of August 4th.(AUDIO)

 

Officer Rickman then explained his actions to get the family out of the rising water.(AUDIO)

 

Photos of the presentation by Chief Yates to Officer Rickman have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.

Charles Choate

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology