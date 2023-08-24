Union City Police Officer Recognized for Flood Water Rescue of Family

A Union City police officer has been recognized for his heroic actions to save a family stranded by rising flood waters.

Union City Police Chief Ben Yates told Thunderbolt News about the Letter of Commendation presented to Patrolman Jordan Rickman, of Greenfield.(AUDIO)

Officer Rickman talked about the initial call to Lannom Lane on the morning of August 4th.(AUDIO)

Officer Rickman then explained his actions to get the family out of the rising water.(AUDIO)

Photos of the presentation by Chief Yates to Officer Rickman have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.