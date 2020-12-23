Officers with the Union City Police Department have started receiving their COVID-19 vaccinations.

Police Chief Perry Barfield told Thunderbolt News the shots were made available with the arrival of the Moderna vaccine this week.(AUDIO)

Chief Barfield said he was excited for the opportunity for his officers to receive the virus protection.(AUDIO)

The Chief talked about receiving his shot, and the reaction from officers already receiving the vaccine.(AUDIO)

Those officers who have received their first shot, will now receive the booster sometime around January 20th according to Chief Barfield.