December 15, 2022
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Union City Police…

Union City Police Receive Donation of Bicycles for “Pack the Patrol Car”

Union City Police Receive Donation of Bicycles for “Pack the Patrol Car”

Union City Police Chief Ben Yates, Investigator Stan Haskins, and officers Matt Hale and Kayla Key were on hand to receive 20 new bicycles from Ford Construction Company Superintendent Mike Harrison and Ricky Dugger….(photo: Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)

The Union City Police Department received a boost to their “Pack the Patrol Car” campaign on Thursday.

Officials at Ford Construction Company made a generous donation of 20 new bicycles to help less fortunate children for Christmas.

Ford Superintendent Mike Harrison said this was the fifth year the Union City location has donated bicycles to help needy children in Obion County.

A photo of the presentation to the Union City Police Department has been posted on our website at thunderboltradio.com.

Charles Choate

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology