Union City Police Receive Donation of Bicycles for “Pack the Patrol Car”

The Union City Police Department received a boost to their “Pack the Patrol Car” campaign on Thursday.

Officials at Ford Construction Company made a generous donation of 20 new bicycles to help less fortunate children for Christmas.

Ford Superintendent Mike Harrison said this was the fifth year the Union City location has donated bicycles to help needy children in Obion County.

A photo of the presentation to the Union City Police Department has been posted on our website at thunderboltradio.com.