Union City Police Recover Stolen Vehicle

Union City police discovered a stolen vehicle on Norwood Drive.

Reports said an officer was called to Norwood Apartments, where a 2017 Toyota Tacoma was parked.

A dispatch check with the National Crime Information Center indicated the vehicle was stolen from Waymatic, in South Fulton, on December 19th of 2022.

When speaking with residents at the apartments, reports said most all confirmed the truck had been parked at the location for a long period of time.

Police reports said Buddy’s Wrecker Service took possession of the vehicle and carried it to the Obion County Sheriff’s Office for storage.

When taken to the Sheriff’s Office, the truck’s owner, Brenda Keefer of Fulton, was notified of its recovery and location.