Union City police were forced to break the window of a vehicle, after a dog was discovered suffering from the heat.

Police reports said Animal Control Officer Amanda McManus was called to the Obion County Fairgrounds on Saturday, where the dog was located in a parked car.

Reports said the dog was panting heavily, and trying to stick its nose outside for fresh air.

After attempts were unsuccessful to open a door, Union City officers arrived and broke a back side window to gain entry into the vehicle.

Just as the window was broke out, the dogs owner, 20 year old Callie Hutchins of Ripley, came to the scene.

It was then learned the dog had been in the vehicle for two hours, with temperatures of over 80-degrees.

Ms. Hutchins was issued a citation for cruelty to animals, and the dog was impounded by Animal Control.