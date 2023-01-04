Union City Police Respond to Shots Fired Call

Union City police were dispatched to a call of shots being fired.

Reports said officers responded to the area of Parkview Manor Apartments, on South Sunswept, where multiple shots were reported.

Individuals in the area told officers it sounded like an argument was occurring, then the shots began.

In a canvas of the area, police recovered one live .9-milimeter shell on the ground near the back door of an apartment.

Police reports said no additional information was available of who was responsible for the shooting.