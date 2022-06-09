Union City Police Respond to Shots Fired

Union City police were dispatched to a call of shots being fired.

Reports said officers responded to find six .45-caliber casings in the parking lot of 1533 High School Drive.

Reports said tire tracks were also observed in the grass, leading to High School Drive from the parking lot of the apartment complex.

Officers spoke with some of the residents at the apartment complex, with all hearing the gun shots.

No one witnessed the shots being fired, and a suspect in the shooting is still unknown.