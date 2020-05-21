Union City police are seeking the identity of an individual who entered a car during the early morning hours of Monday.

The auto burglary was reported at 1405 Rutherford Street, with the suspect exiting a vehicle, then entering the parked vehicle.

Reports said the individual rummaged through the car, but did not take anything.

He then left in a dark colored SUV, possibly a Nissan Murano.

A photo of the individual has been placed on our website, and anyone with any information on his identity is asked to contact the Union City Police Department or Crimestoppers Tip-Line.