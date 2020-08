Union City police are still seeking the identity of a person who stole almost $800 in merchandise from Walmart on West Reelfoot Avenue.

Police reports said officers were dispatched last Thursday in reference to the theft.

Loss Prevention officials said video footage showed a white male concealing nine Texas Instrument Calculators in a backpack.

The individual then proceeded past the checkout lanes and left the store.

Walmart officials said the value of the stolen merchandise was listed at $792.