Union City Police Seeking Identity of Man Involved in Theft of Glasses

Union City police are attempting to identify an individual caught on camera stealing glasses.

Police reports said the thefts occurred at the Eye Care Center, located inside the Wal-Mart store on West Reelfoot Avenue.

Police say the individual wanted for questioning is a black male who goes by the name of “L.A.”.

He has been seen on camera on three occasions, taking items from the business.

On May 7th of last year, the individual is seen placing two pair of sunglasses in his pocket, while on July 23rd, the same man distracts the doctor at the Eye Care Center, and places a pair of glasses in his pocket.

On December 17th, the man again takes a pair of glasses while the business is closed.

Police reports say the value of the stolen items is approximately $640.

Anyone who has information on an individual identified as “L.A”, is asked to contact Union City police or their Crimestoppers Tip-Line.