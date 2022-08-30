Union City Police Seeking Identity of Man Who Stole Saw at Tractor Supply

Union City police were called to investigate the theft of a saw from a local business.

Reports said officers arrived at Tractor Supply, of Reelfoot Avenue, after an individual left the store with a pole saw.

Store personnel said a white male, with a partial beard and glasses, took the Dewalt saw and left without paying.

The man was observed leaving in an older model Chevrolet Impala bearing a Tennessee license plate.

The value of the theft was listed at $230.