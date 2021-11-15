November 16, 2021
Union City Police Seeking Identity of Shoplifter

Union City police are seeking the identity of this man, who took almost $500 in tools sets from Wal-Mart without paying…(photo: Union City Police)

Union City police are asking for public assistance in identifying a shoplifter.

Police reports said last Thursday, a white male entered Wal-Mart, on West Reelfoot Avenue.

Reports said the individual went straight to the tool section and picked up five tool sets valued at almost $500.

The individual then left the store without attempting to pay for the merchandise.

A photo of the subject has been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Union City Police Department or the CrimeStoppers Tip-Line, where a reward is available.

