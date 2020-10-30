The Union City Police Department is seeking public information to bring closure to three unsolved murder cases.

Investigator Lt. Derrick O’Dell said with the help of public tips, those responsible for the murders could be brought to justice.

Lt. O’Dell said investigators are seeking information about the deaths of Robert “Pooh” Williams, Semika Davis and James Elkins.

Williams was shot and killed during the early morning hours of August 30th on North First Street and Cheatam Street.

On December 15th of 2019, Ms. Davis was found lying in the roadway, in the 600 block of East Vine Street.

Investigations indicated she was killed by gunshot.

And on July 13th of 2017, Elkins was discovered murdered in his apartment on Jernigan Drive.

To help bring closure to both the family and friends of the victims, Lt. O’Dell is urging anyone with information to contact the Union City Police Department or their Crimestoppers Tip-Line, where a reward is being offered.