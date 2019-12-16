Union City police are still seeking the person, or persons, responsible for a murder on the night of December 5th.

37 year old Semika Davis was discovered in the road, on Martin Luther King Drive, with the cause of death attributed to a gunshot.

Police Chief Perry Barfield told Thunderbolt News that information into the shooting is still being sought.

Chief Barfield said initial investigations indicated the death was as a homicide.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact CrimeStoppers and remain confidential, with a reward of up to $1,000 being offered for an arrest and conviction.