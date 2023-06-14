Union City Police Seeking Public Assistance Involving Business Burglary

The Union City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in solving a business burglary.

Reports said the burglary took place at the China Buffet on Tuesday.

Police say the subject was driving a white, or light colored box truck.

Photos of the truck, and individual involved in the burglary, have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.

Anyone with any information can contact Investigator Stan Haskins with the Union City Police Department at (731) 885-1515.

Information can also be given by contacting Crime Stoppers at (731) 885-8477.