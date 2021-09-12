Union City Police Seeking Public Help With Murder Investigation

A murder investigation is underway in Union City.

Police reports said officers were called to 1205 Russell Street around 8:45 Saturday night, where an individual was laying in a parking lot with possible gunshot wounds.

While on scene, officers identified the victim as 23 year old Tarius Lewis, of Union City.

Police reports said Lewis was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital for treatment, but later died from his wounds.

Anyone with any information about the death of Tarius Lewis is urged to contact Union City police, or their Crime Stoppers Tip-Line where a reward is being offered.