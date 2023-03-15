Union City Police Seize Marijuana, Cash and Paraphernalia During Traffic Stop

A traffic stop by Union City police resulted in the arrest of a Hickman man on marijuana and suspended license charges.

Due to a non-operating headlight, police reports said the stop was made on West Reelfoot Avenue, on a vehicle operated by 26 year old Bronzie Lewis Johnson Jr.

At the scene, reports said Johnson instantly told officers of his suspended license, due to unpaid fines in Union City Court.

Reports said the officer also smelled a strong odor of marijuana, with Johnson handing over a bag weighing approximately 4.1 grams.

During a search of the vehicle, police located a backpack containing approximately 345 grams of marijuana in a large bag.

Police reports said the search also yielded a United States Postal Service box containing 13 packs of THC edibles, digital scales and $1,475 dollars seized as drug sale proceeds.

Johnson was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, unlawful drug paraphernalia, and driving on a suspended license.