Union City Police Seize Multiple Drugs, Weapons and Cash on Monday

A major drug bust was made in Union City on Monday afternoon.

Union City Police Department reports said 29 year old Nicholas Novado Johnson, of Jackson, was taken into custody on multiple drug, weapons and paraphernalia charges.

Reports said officers were dispatched to 1604 West Reelfoot Avenue, to assist an Animal Control Officer.

At the scene, police reports described Johnson in a “frantic manor” and speaking “all over the place” when talking about his suspended license.

Following denial to a request to search his vehicle, K9-Units arrived from the Union City Police Department and Drug Task Force, which instantly alerted to the vehicle.

During a search, officers located a Mac 10, Llama .22 and Llama .38 caliber firearms, 53 grams of mushrooms, 19.6 grams of methamphetamine, almost 29 grams of cocaine, 59 grams of THC Wax, 38 hydrocodone pills, 9.7 grams of DMT and $1,398 believed to be drug proceeds.

Johnson was charged with possession of psychedelics, methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and hydrocodone, all with intent to sell.

He was also charged with possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, driving on a suspended license and a city offense of cruelty to animals.

Police reports said Johnson’s 2012 Chevrolet Cruze was also seized at the scene.