Union City police are continuing their investigation into a recent fatal shooting.

34 year old Robert Darian Williams, of Union City, was killed during an altercation involving several people, during the early morning hours of August 30th.

The shooting occurred at the Club 1Hunnid, located on North First Street.

Police Chief Perry Barfield gave Thunderbolt News an update on the status of the ongoing investigation. (AUDIO)

Chief Barfield said the confrontation outside the nightclub resulted in multiple shots being fired. (AUDIO)

The Chief said it was hoped that a local reward would help with a tip, which leads investigators to the person who fired the fatal shot. (AUDIO)

Anyone with information about the shooting of Robert Williams can contact CrimeStoppers at 885-TIPS.