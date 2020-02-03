A Union City poultry farm was one of twelve recently recognized nationally by the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association.

Gray Poultry Company, owned by Matthew and Colby Gray, were named a State Poultry Association finalist following their nomination by the Tennessee Poultry Association.

The Gray family operates four pullet houses on Armstrong Road, for Tyson Foods of Union City.

The Grays also have a row crop farming operation consisting of 2,400 acres.

The awards are given annually to recognize stewardship by family farmers in the business, and are based on categories including nutrient management, wildlife enhancement, community involvement and participation in education.

The award comes after the Gray’s were named the Tennessee Poultry Association “Farm Family of the Year”.