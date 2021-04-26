Union City Proclaims “Javontae Moffatt Day” During Sunday Block Party

A large crowd of community members, young kids, coaches and school officials turned out in Union City on Sunday for a block party hosted by Cleveland Browns football player Javontae Moffatt.

Moffatt is a former four sport athlete at Union City High School, who helped lead the Golden Tornadoes to two State Football championships.

Following his high school playing days, Moffatt excelled on the football field at Middle Tennessee State University.

During Sunday’s event, Union City Mayor Terry Hailey read a proclamation proclaiming April 25th as “Javontae Moffatt Day”.

Also speaking during the event was City Manager Kathy Dillon, Councilwoman Dianne Eskew, former Union City football coach Darren Bowling, basketball coach Shane Sisco, former Boys and Girl’s Club Director Ron Green and Director of School’s Wes Kennedy, who also served as an assistant football coach.

The block party was held at Nash Street Park.

(photos by Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN / 105.7 WQAK)