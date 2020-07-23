There is finally a plan in place for the 2020 high school football season, but when that plan goes into motion is still anybody’s guess.

The TSSAA Board of Control on Wednesday passed a hybrid version of an earlier submitted contingency plan, which will go into effect only if Governor Bill Lee modifies his State of Emergency Order, or when that order expires on August 29.

That order prohibits prep programs across the state from doing anything other than weightlifting and conditioning.

Because the TSSAA requires teams to practice in pads for three weeks before playing in their first game, teams could begin padded practice as scheduled as early as August 3rd if the order was exempted.

In that instance, the regular season would begin as originally scheduled on August 21st.

If the order remains in place, teams could not begin practice in pads until August 30th, with the first games to be played on September 18th.

In a press release from Communications Director Mike Hutchens, Union City head coach Nick Markle said he understands the TSSAA is in a tight spot, but at the same time, coaches are looking for some direction and hope.

Markle went on to say that in some some ways, he felt the TSSAA had “kicked the can down the road”, meaning the governor will ultimately decide.

The Golden Tornadoes first year coach also said it was getting harder to keep kids motivated, because of no firm answers to begin practice and when they will play.

Athletics Director Shane Sisco said the good news was it appears schools are going to be able to have athletic contests with some game restrictions, but it was still disappointing the TSSAA seems to defer on making a decision.

TSSAA Executive Director Bernard Childress summed up Wednesday’s meeting by saying they were hopeful the prohibition on contact sports will be lifted before August 29th.

Should that not happen, the Board of Control has put some policies in place to help keep kids and communities safe, while laying out a roadmap to the start of our football and girls’ soccer seasons.