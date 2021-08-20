Union City Ready for Football Opener Against Lake County

The Union City Golden Tornadoes will play host to Lake County in Game 1 of the football season.

Coach Nick Markle begins his second year as head coach at Union City, following a (6-5) record last year.

Coach Markle said there was a lot of excitement for Week 1 games.

Markle was asked about Lake County, who finished last year with a (7-2) record.

Broadcast of the Lake County at Union City game can be heard on 105.7 WQAK “The Quake” starting at 6:30.