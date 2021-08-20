August 20, 2021
Union City Ready for Football Opener Against Lake County

Union City head football coach Nick Markle said his team is ready for their season opener against Lake County…(photo: Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)

The Union City Golden Tornadoes will play host to Lake County in Game 1 of the football season.

Coach Nick Markle begins his second year as head coach at Union City, following a (6-5) record last year.

Coach Markle said there was a lot of excitement for Week 1 games.

 

Markle was asked about Lake County, who finished last year with a (7-2) record.

 

Broadcast of the Lake County at Union City game can be heard on 105.7 WQAK “The Quake” starting at 6:30.

Charles Choate

