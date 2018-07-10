The defending Class-2A state football champions are back at work for the upcoming season.

Union City began two-a-day practices on Monday, with coach Darren Bowling’s group meeting from 9:00 until 12:00, with an afternoon session from 5:00 until 7:00.

Following last season’s (13-2) championship run, coach Bowling said he was excited to get the season practices going.

Coach Bowling talked about the plan of practice sessions for his team.

With 2018 being the second year for the Golden Tornadoes to play in Class-2A, coach Bowling said he feels good about his players.

Union City will open their season on August 17th, when they travel into Western Kentucky to face the Mayfield Cardinals.

