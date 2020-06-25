The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released its 2019 “Crime in Tennessee” publication.

The annual report details the volume and nature of crime, as reported by the state’s law enforcement agencies.

Highlights of the latest report includes a decrease in the number of murders, rapes and gun violations, but a continued increase in methamphetamine offenses.

The report shows the highest rate of crime at 55.5-percent against property, with 24-percent against people and 20.5-percent against society.

During 2019, the Union City Police Department investigated 1,346 crimes, that led to 720 arrests.

The largest number of crimes came from simple assault with 251, followed by theft of property at 190, vandalism at 127 and shoplifting cases at 110.

Union City police also reported one murder and six rape cases for the year.