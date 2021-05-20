Union City Resident Looking for Solutions to Water Issues

A Union City resident addressed Council members again on an issue of flood water at his Sherwood Drive home.

Buster Capps, of 1306 Sherwood Drive, informed the board that he was still seeking a solution to rising waters caused during heavy rains.

During the lengthy discussion, Councilman Randy Barnes told Capps that his neighborhood also has issues during heavy rain events.(AUDIO)

Public Works Director Jason Moss said the flooding issue at the Capps residence is due to the home being under a hill.(AUDIO)

Capps told board members that he returned back to Union City to retire near his family, and the home was purchased after being on the market for two years.

Mayor Terry Hailey told Capps the city did not have a solution to the flow of water near the residence.(AUDIO)

City Manager Kathy Dillon said the city has performed some studies at the site, with an engineer also evaluating the area.