Winning vacation packages has just become the norm for a Union City resident.

Debbie Ams is still celebrating her latest contest win, thanks to the television show “Live with Kelly and Ryan”.

Last week, Ms. Ams answered a correct question from the show contest, which will now send her and her husband Trent, to Hawaii.

But this is far from the first of her vacation wins.

Ms. Ams told Thunderbolt News that almost 10 years ago, she won a trip to Hawaii after entering an online contest for King’s Hawaiian Bread.

Over the years, watching and taking notes from the “Live with Kelly Show”, has produced many other vacation opportunities.

Ms. Ams just recently returned from Las Vegas for the taping of the show, which she will be on this morning starting at 9:00.

And despite the many contest wins already, Ms. Ams she is not done in her pursuit for travel and prizes.