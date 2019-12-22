A Union City restaurant received major damage from a fire that began early Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to the scene just before 2:00, with thick smoke bellowing from the Old West Steakhouse, on west Reelfoot Avenue.

Fire Chief Kelly Edmison told Thunderbolt News that multiple fire departments assisted in fighting the fire.

Union City firefighters were still on the scene Sunday morning battling “hot spots” within the building.

Chief Edmison said no one was injured by the fire,and the cause of the blaze had not been determined.