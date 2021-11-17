Union City Restaurant Fire Ruled Accidental

Investigators have ruled the fire at Alibi Bar and Grill as accidental.

The downtown Union City restaurant received fire, water and smoke damage on Sunday night, with firefighters on the scene for almost four hours.

Union City Fire Chief Karl Ullich said investigators determined laundered cleaning towels, that still contained cooking oil, became combustible when placed into a bag.

Chief Ullrich said the towels were still hot after being taken from a dryer, which caused the reaction with the oils.

The bag of cleaned towels was brought to the restaurant and placed in the kitchen area, where the fire originated.

The chief said investigators said this was not the first time they have seen fire cause damage to a restaurant, due to cleaned towels placed in a carry bag.