Union City RISE Students Help Those in Waverly

Union City Tornado “RISE” students have used their lessons on compassion and caring to help those in Waverly.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said members of Regina Turner’s CDC class, used their teachings to ban together for a fundraiser.

The group of students baked several treats, and provided them for a donation to staff members at the high school.

After their baked goods sale, added with contributions from families and friends, the “RISE” students were able to collect $400.

The class then sent a check to an established relief fund, to help those who were affected by the historic flooding that occurred on August 21st.

Ms. Turner said it was rewarding to see and hear the students thinking of others, and following it with compassionate actions.