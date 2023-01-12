Union City Rotary Club Honors Union City Students

Five Union City High School students will be honored today as Kiwanis Club “Students of the Month”.

The students were selected by faculty and staff members for their classroom work.

They will be recognized at the civic club’s luncheon at the Exchange Street Church of Christ.

Students receiving the Kiwanis Club recognition this month are:

Junior: Jorge Frankum, daughter of Kelly Kizer and the late Tim Frankum

Senior: Toni Armstrong, daughter of Mark and Jessica Armstrong and Natalie Gregory

Sophomore: Debrionna Jones, daughter of Annie Alexander

Freshman: Bertie Jenkins, daughter of Lynn and Amy Jenkins

And, Student Achiever: D.J. Robinson, son of Donny and Kristy Robinson.

A photo of the students has been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.