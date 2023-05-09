Union City School Board Appoints Three New Positions on Monday

The Union City school board has a new member, along with a new Chairman and Vice-Chairman, following two meetings held on Monday.

During a special called meeting, the board selected Seth Rhenberg to fill an open seat in Ward 2.(AUDIO)

The school board then adjourned, and began their regular monthly meeting, with Cathy Waggoner selected as the new Chairman.(AUDIO)

During the appointments, board member Scott Gilliam was also appointed as the Vice-Chairman.

The selection of a new Chairman and board member for Ward 2, came after former 14 year school board member Karl Ullrich was forced to step down due to wording in the city charter.