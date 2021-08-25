Union City School Board Approves ESSER-3 Spending Plan

Union City school board members have approved an expenditure plan for the third phase of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds.

Board members unanimously approved the plan, during a special called meeting at the board office.

Following the meeting, Director of Schools Wes Kennedy told Thunderbolt News some specifics of the funding.(AUDIO)

Director Kennedy also explained some additional uses of the federal money.(AUDIO)

The Director said receiving the money for much needed projects was a benefit to the entire school system.(AUDIO)

Tennessee received $4.6 billion dollars in ESSER funding, with schools mandated to spend their allotment by August 1st of 2024.